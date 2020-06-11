We all know about the dark side of the Bollywood industry. Yes, we are talking about casting couch. Many actresses and other industry persons came out during the #MeToo movement to talk about their painful experiences of being exploited for work. All the stars received support from others in the industry but Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a very different take on it.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla last year during the promotions of Motichoor Chaknachoor, Nawazuddin was asked about his take on the controversial casting couch scenario. While asserting with the wrong, he said, “It has never happened to me. Jitna industry ko badnaam karne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai woh galat hai. Yeh pata nahi media ka ek chalan sa ho gaya hai ki saari buraiya hai woh industry mein dhoond rahi hai. just for breaking news. You’ll hear of more corruption in other departments. I don’t understand all this.”

Nawazuddin went on to say, “Industry is the safest place, yeh badnaam karne ki koshish chhod dijiye. Yaha pe jinki aukaat nahi hoti hai woh bhi established ho jaate hai. People who have dreams, khud ki khujli hoti hai, this industry fulfills it all. Even after that, people abuse the industry. Isse badi ehsaan faramoshi kya ho sakti hai.”

Nawazuddin also revealed some shocking details about the Bollywood’s #MeToo movement. The actor was quoted saying, “Everyone thinks they are talented. This industry is beautiful because it also makes a non talented person into a star. One should come with a lot of training. There needs to be something extraordinary in you. Then kaam nahi hoga toh gaaliyan denge industry ko. Jin logon ko kaam nahi hota, woh duniya bhar ke ilzaam lagate hai industry pe, duniya bhar ke movement nikalte hai phir.”

