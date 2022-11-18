Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says, Filming “Haddi” With Real-life Transgender Women Was An Amazing Experience

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is well renowned for taking on unusual and extraordinary roles, will appear in his newest upcoming movie in a hitherto unseen avatar.

Talking about the release of the first look, “Haddi,” the much-awaited movie starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender lady, has been the talk of the town while everyone is praising him for his bold choice. The people on social media are eager to see more of the actor from the movie as the debates about it have taken off like wildfire. Nawazuddin discusses his experience working with real-life transgender women for “Haddi,” in which he now portrays a completely different persona.



Working with real-life trans women was an amazing experience in Haddi, an honour and a privilege to comprehend and learn more about the community, says Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who collaborated with more than 80 real-life transgender women for the movie. Their presence inspired me. In 2023, “Haddi” will be released.