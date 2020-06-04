Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. And then after it was claimed that Nawazuddin’s niece accused his brother of molestation. Now, in the latest interview with SpotboyE, Nawazuddin’s niece spoke about the whole scenario and incident. Here it is:

Has anyone from their family reached out to you after you filed the FIR?

Bade Papa Nawaz called me the very same day I filed the FIR, asking why are you doing this? So, I told him that I have always told you about all my suffering but you never helped me. Then he said in case you need anything then call me on the same number and I was surprised as he didn’t call me for the last 5 years. Indirectly, he also offered me financial help but I didn’t take it. Right now I have come to my hometown Budhana and he is also here. Our house is just next to each other but he personally didn’t came to talk to me but a common relative of us had come to tell us that they are asking to take the FIR back or else they will do a counter FIR on us.

What made you file the FIR now?

I always wanted to raise my voice against what I was facing but I was too young to go the legal way. I kept telling my family members that Minaz is sexually harassing me but no one believed and said anything to him. Now, when I have married a guy who is not of their choice they are harassing him and my in-laws by putting fake allegations. Hence, I decided it’s high time I should also come out in the open and show the world what their reality is. And believe me it took a lot of courage to do so.

Why didn’t your parents come to your rescue?

So, my mother divorced and left my father when I was 2. It was an inter-cast marriage and she was a Punjabi. Post that my father remarried and has 2 kids with my step-mother. He never treated me like his responsibility. So, I had no one to support me in the family. I always used to look up to Bade Papa (Nawazuddin) as he has that command in the family but unfortunately he chose his youngest brother over me.

What kind of harassment are your husband and his parents facing?

I went against them and married him 2 years back. So, they filed a case from Uttrakhand claiming that he has kidnapped me. We had a court marriage in Chandigarh and I was 18+ by that time. But their ego got hurt that how can I run away to get married.. Let me tell you even if I would have not gotten married, I would have run away as living such a life wasn’t easy. They used to torture me mentally, physically after learning about us. And they haven’t stopped torturing us. They keep putting false allegations due to which we all have to keep running to police station and court. Since our houses are nearby, they often come here and get into physical fights giving unnecessary reasons and now I just can’t handle it.

When was the first time Minaz assaulted you?

I was 9-years old and had come to my hometown Budhana. I was standing and he started touching my thighs but that time I didn’t understand what is he trying to do as I was too small. But I remember once I had gone to Delhi with my grandmother at my aunt’s place and he had also come there. So, I clearly remember the incident as I was already 13 by that time. I was playing a video game and he came inside and started touching me inappropriately. He pulled me towards him and started kissing on my lips and back and I started feeling bad, so I told him to leave me but he actually started beating me up. I described the whole incident to my Dadi and two aunts, who were present there but no one did anything to him. So, I immediately called up Bade Papa (Nawaz) and his answer was more shocking. He said, “Kaunsi movie dekhti ho tum?” So I told him he is doing it since a long time but today he has crossed his limits but in reply he just said, “tumhare chacha hai vo, kyun aisa karenge? Kaun sikha raha hai tumko ye sab?” Minaz got more confident after seeing nobody is believing me and that’s why post that, he continued to misbehave with me.

Nawazuddin’s wife has also filed for a divorce, you know about that?

Yes and when I saw Badi Mummy (Aaliya) has filed for a divorce, I called her and spoke. I said I can understand what all you have been going through as I have also faced such things. In our family, there have been three divorces already and reason was the same- violence. Shamas Uncle, Nawaz uncle and my father. In fact, Minaz uncle’s wife Afreen had also filed a case against him for violence and it was in media also but he later convinced her and got her back. She left again but came back one more time due to her kids.

Go on…

All the ladies who are in the family are facing this but are mum because of their children. And I know even if they come out of this using their power it’s not going to stop as someday again from the family will stand against them. There is not a single lady in the house who has not faced domestic abuse.

You also claim that another young girl of your family has been sexually harassed by Minaz…

Yes! She is my cousin sister and too young. So, I wont like to disclose more details about her but she had also spoken about his dirty behaviour to the family and this time too, no one did anything about it