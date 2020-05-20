Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s significant other Aaliya has allegedly sent the Sacred Games on-screen character a legitimate notification requesting a separation and upkeep.The legal advisor said that he was unable to unveil the details of the legitimate notification starting at now, as it is private and touchy. He further uncovered that the notification has been sent to Nawazuddin through mail just as WhatsApp, as speed post administrations are inaccessible in the present circumstance. Well, we have a new story now.

While being hitched to Aaliya, Nawaz was in news for his romantic involvement with Former Miss India Niharika Singh. The on-screen character had opened up during the #MeToo storm in India. She had charged her then ex and Miss Lovely co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui of getting her and not giving up when she welcomed him over. Nonetheless, the things changed later and they started to date. In any case, Niharika in her later proclamation uncovered that she found on-screen character’s one lie after another.

In her statement, Singh had said, “In the case of Nawaz and I, it is easy to see how power dynamics changed through the years and with that, also the narrative. Nawaz being an aspirational, sexually repressed Indian man whose toxic male entitlement grew with his success, is hardly surprising. What is interesting to note is that despite not identifying as a Hindu, he carries deep caste prejudices since he chose to protect the honor of his ‘Brahmin’ wife after their names came up in the CDR scam while on the other hand, he felt very comfortable painting me as a seductress wearing faux for in his book, who he could sexually exploit, for public imagination.”

She had also added, “In 2009, I signed a small indie film titled ‘Miss Lovely’ with an all new cast and crew. I was required on the set for not more than 15 days. An actor named Nawazuddin Siddiqui who liked to call himself ‘Nowaz’ was signed for one of the lead roles. One morning, when I was home and he had been shooting all night, Nowaz sent me a text saying he was near my building. I invited him over and asked him to come and have breakfast with me. When I opened the door, he grabbed me. I tried to push him away but he wouldn’t let go. After a little coercion, I finally gave in. I wasn’t sure what to make of this relationship. He told me it was his dream to have a Miss India or an actress wife, just like Paresh Rawal and Manoj Bajpayee.”