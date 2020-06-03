Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Accuses His Brother Of Unwanted Advances When She Was 9, Ex-Wife Aaliya Says, "They Cannot Buy Silence Now"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is grabbing the headlines since Aaliya’s lawyer sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin demanding divorce and maintenance. However, she has been quite vocal about it and wants the sole custody of their two children. However, Nawazuddin hasn’t responded to the notice. Now here’s exclusive news. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has also come forward and accused her uncle of unwanted advances her.

A few hours ago, Aaliya shared shocking news in regards to Nawazuddin brother. A report published in ET Times states that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has filed a police complaint of unwanted advances against the actor’s brother that is her uncle. The report further claims that after seeing the police complaint filed by the lady, she was unwanted advances when she was just nine years old.

The leading daily quoted the lady saying, “I have filed a complaint about unwanted advances by my uncle when I was nine years old. My parents were divorced when I was two years old, so I had a stepmother. I was tortured a lot.” The lady also revealed that her bade papa Nawazuddin refused to help her as he never believed anything said by her.

Aaliya took to her twitter and revealed that there are more truths to come out in the future and that she isn’t only the one who suffered in silence. “This is just the beginning. Thanking God for sending so much support already. Lot will be revealed, shocking the world as I am not the only one who suffered in silence. Let’s see how much of TRUTH money can buy & who all would they continue to BRIBE,” wrote Aaliya.

In an earlier tweet, Aaliya had accused Nawazudin’s PR team of leaking a copy of the legal notice to save his image. “As an obvious “fabricated notice” is being circulated to Media Houses as a part of ‘PR exercise’. I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me,” she wrote.

