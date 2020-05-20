Since few days, there has been a storm of news going around Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life. It is believed that his wife of many years left him and now the reasons are shocking as hell. As per the recent claims made by Aaliya, Nawazuddin’s estranged wife, she was physically tortured by the family and even hit by the Actor’s brother. Though Aaliya confirms that Nawaz never hit her, she says he inflicted enough mental and emotional torture. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Claims She Was Physically Tortured.

Aaliya also revealed that Nawazuddin’s first wife also left him for the same reasons. According to Aaliya, the problems have started right after the marriage and it’s been ten years of their marital life. In a conversation with Bollywoodlife, Aaliya revealed what exactly happened in their marriage. “He had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me.”

She further added, “His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It’s a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It’s a pattern in his family.”

A few hours ago, we gave you the news that Aaliya seems to have found a new love in her close friend Peeyush. According to a report by a leading tabloid, Aaliya who had gone back to her original name 'AnjanaKishor Pandey' has put a new display picture with rumored close friend Peeyush. Aaliya met Peeyush through Nawazuddin at a party.