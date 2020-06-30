Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s own life is hitting him off since the time his better half, Aaliya Siddiqui sent him a legitimate notification requesting divorce in May. From that point forward, Aaliya likewise changed her name to her family name Anjali Kishore Pandey, while her spouse had kept up his emotions quiet with respect to the issue. From that point forward, Aaliya as of late uncovered and asserted that the entertainer has halted her month to month recompense and referenced she is confronting a budgetary crunch. Presently, in a meeting as of late, Nawazuddin responded to the claims made by his significant other and furthermore sent her a legitimate notification consequently. After the on-screen character’s response, Aaliya answers asking Siddiqui to anticipate her answer and uncovers she is glad he has spoken.

And now, giving a befitting reply, Aaliya, who has now gone back to her real name Anjana, shared a tweet that read, “My conscience is not for SALE nor am I scared of false Defamation cases @Nawazuddin_S U can go to any extent to save @ShamasSiddiqui who harassed me right under your nose. I don’t care. CDR matter & stalking is just a small example. I will show ur true face to the COURT SOON(sic).”

My conscience is not for SALE nor am I scared of false Defamation cases @Nawazuddin_S



U can go to any extent to save @ShamasSiddiqui who harassed me right under your nose. I dont care.



CDR matter & stalking is just a small example. I will show ur true face to the COURT SOON pic.twitter.com/RGT6054IDj — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 29, 2020

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui responded to the claims made by his offended spouse, Aaliya Siddiqui, who currently passes by the name of Anjali Kishore Pandey took to her Twitter record to put out her answer. As Nawazuddin’s attorney referenced that the entertainer is supporting his children, offended spouse Anjali tweeted and said she is upbeat that he has at last spoken. She further tagged Nawazuddin Siddiqui and requested that he shall wait for her answer as she doesn’t have any motivations to keep down any activities. Have a look:

Good that you have finally spoken @Nawazuddin_S



Do await my reply. I will have no reasons to now hold back any actions as sought to be initiated against you personally, by me. — Anjana Anand kishor pandey (@ASiddiqui2020) June 26, 2020

Earlier, in an interview with SpotboyE, Aaliya talking about Nawazuddin’s brother had said, “Shamas never had a married life. The girl he married left him within a week when she came to stay with him. So, he has always been frustrated. He knew that things are also not fine between Nawazuddin and I. So, he thought why not impress her. I had called Nawaz and told him everything. I also have a recording of that conversation, where I told him, “please handle your brother as he is trying to get involved with me. Why am I being tortured like this? My call details have been taken out. He is sending dirty messages on Facebook via other accounts.” And Nawaz agreed to everything and said, “I know Shamas is not the right person. You don’t worry, I will take care of it.” By the way, I had reported this to the Cyber cell also.”