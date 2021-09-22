Nawazzudin Siddiqui Talks About His Relationship With Irrfan Khan

On the eighth anniversary of the movie “Lunchbox,” actor Navazuddin Siddiki refuted rumors of initial discord between him and the late actor Irfan Khan. Irfan is like a brother to him, taking him to see director Danny Boyle without even making an appointment.

In an interview, Nawazzudin Siddiqui said his fond memories of working with Irrfan on The Lunchbox, and Nimrat Kaur was also part of the film. Directed by Ritesh Batra, this film tells the story of two people who connect after a case of mistaken identity.

In an interview, Nawazuddin refuted reports that he was at ‘loggerheads’ with Irrfan, and said, “Irrfan Bhai was like my older brother and I have several precious memories of working with him, even before The Lunchbox happened.”

He added, “When the casting for Slumdog Millionaire was going on, he took me to meet Danny Boyle without an appointment. Imagine walking in to meet such a big director without any prior notice. Finally, both of us were cast in the movie, but unfortunately, when the shoot began, I was busy with another movie. So, my part was then offered to another actor. I have learned a lot from Irrfan Bhai… even how to meet a big Hollywood director without an appointment.”

“Slumdog Millionaire” became an instant hit and won the Oscar for Best Picture. “Slumdog Millionaire” starring Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and others also served as the launchpad for Irrfan in Hollywood. The actor subsequently appeared in “Life of Pie”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”, “Jurassic World” and other projects. After fighting cancer for two years, he died last year at the age of 53.