‘Neecha Dikhate Rehte The’: Kangana Ranaut Recalls Getting Rejected For Her Height During Modelling Days!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is someone who never fears speaking her heart out on social media or in her interviews. With her outspoken and blunt confessions, she always manages to grab the limelight. While Kangana has been open about her struggles to reach the soaring heights in Bollywood in the past, recently, she opened up on facing rejections and humiliation in showbiz during the initial phase of her career.

Speaking with a leading daily, Kangana revealed that she left her Himachal Pradesh at the age of 12-13 years. Later she shifted to Mumbai for a catalogue shoot of saree. This small project helped her meet the expenses of living in the city of dreams. Kangana stated, “When I left home in Himachal I was 12-13 years old. I was in school and staying in a hostel in Chandigarh. Later I reached Delhi and stayed for one to two years in the city. In 2004, I decided to go to Mumbai for a modelling assignment. I put the phone my agency gave me in the trash. When they called me back to Delhi, I tore my ticket. I told them that I don’t want to come again because Mujhe woh kaam karna hi nahi hai. Mujhe woh humesha modelling me nicha dikhate rehte the.”





She further shared the reason and stated, “They felt that Delhi has more of ramp models whose heights are between 5’11 to 6 ft. But I had a height of 5’7 only. So, they used to make me sit for the whole day. They used to taunt me saying that you’d did not get any work today also, you don’t have any future in modelling, etc. Then, I started getting catalogue and ad shoots where I had to stand behind others. I came to Mumbai for a saree catalogue shoot. But, it was okay as it used to help me with my expenses at that time.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will appear next in the political drama ‘Emergency’. In the film, she will be portraying the character of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The multi-starrer film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik.

Besides this, Kangana has ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’, and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ in her kitty.