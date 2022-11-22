Neena Gupta Recollects First Call To Viv Richards After Learning About Pregnancy, ‘If You Don’t Want This Child…’

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has had a fair share of struggles in her life. From getting rejected several times for films to raising a daughter single-handedly, the actress has proved to be a role model to so many people around her. Presently, she is getting film offers which she always craved in her younger days.

Besides starring in some of the most popular roles on the big screen in recent times, Gupta has never shied away from sharing about her personal life on public platforms. In one of the recent interviews, she revisited the time when she first informed her partner and West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards about getting pregnant out of wedlock.

Richards, who is the father of Neena’s daughter Masaba Gupta, was married to someone else at that time. But he still encouraged her to go ahead with the pregnancy.

Recalling the time, Neena said, “I was not overjoyed. I was happy because I loved him. I called him and asked him if you don’t want this child, I won’t. He said, ‘No no, I would love to give birth to this child for you.’ Everyone told me, ‘No, no, no, how can you do this alone?’ because he was already married and I could not marry him and go to Antigua to live there. But what happens in youth is you are blind. When you are in love, you don’t listen to anyone. No child will listen to their parents and I was like that too.”

Furthermore, the Badhai Ho actress shared that her family did not initially support her decision, but her father eventually agreed to it and became one of her biggest supporters. She also talked about how she never kept Masaba in dark. “We were in touch sometimes. But I told her (Masaba) everything openly. It is necessary, to tell the truth to the child, otherwise, they will find it somewhere else. So, it is better to tell them and let them adapt.”

Workwise, Neena Gupta is on a roll in her 60s. Both of her recent releases- Goodbye and Uunchai received positive reviews. She is coming up next with Vadh and Shiv Shastri Balboa.