Neena Gupta Says, It’s A Suspenseful Thriller On Her Upcoming Movie “Vadh”

Vadh is a compelling thriller with a terrific premise, and I had a lot of fun making this movie. The audience will have a great time viewing this drama because it is much more than what first appears, according to Gupta in a statement. Mishra expressed his pleasure at working with Gupta on the movie. “Considering myself an actor, I could never have envisioned playing this kind of a role, much less with Neena Ji. I am anticipating it,” he continued. On December 9, the movie will be released.



Neena Gupta, an Indian actress, and television director who works in Hindi films and television, was born on June 4, 1959. She is well-known for her performances in both indie and mainstream movies, and for her portrayal of a young widow in Woh Chokri, she was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress (1994). She experienced a career revival in 2018 after playing a middle-aged pregnant woman in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho, for which she was nominated and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics). Gupta has made several television appearances, including a starring role in the drama series Saans (1999) and as the host of Kamzor Kadii Kaun, an Indian adaptation of the game show The Weakest Link.

Publisher Penguin Random House India published Sach Kahun Toh, her autobiography, in June 2021.