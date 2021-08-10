Neeraj Chopra Talks Openly About His Love-life, Marriage And Girlfriend

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has created history by winning the gold medal for the country in the Tokyo Olympics. This is a historic moment for India, as the country has won a medal in this field for the first time.



With the winning of his Olympic Gold Medal he has also become the most eligible bachelor. When Neeraj was asked a question about marriage in an interview, he said, ‘Right now my entire focus is on sports only.’ Well right now he is 23 only.





When asked if he would like to prefer arrange marriage or will tie the knot with someone he knew before, i don’t have problem in arrange mariage with whom my family finds suitable for me, but right now my focus is on my game and career only replied Neeraj. He further added that right now there is no one in his life.



Neeraj Chopra told that he was overweight in childhood and he was very fat. So his family got him athletics training to get fit.







Neeraj told that in childhood, when he used to come out of the house wearing kurta-pyjama, people used to call him “Sarpanch” (head of the village) . Neeraj’s fitness due to being obese, was not suitable for being an athlete at all. Neeraj told that his uncle Surendra Kumar had taken him to the stadium to lose weight, but gradually his intrest started moving towards Javelin throw and he started loving Javelin throw.



Neeraj said, ‘When This game was not part of my plan and, when I was sent to the stadium for the first time. I did not know that one day I would play to get a medal for the country.

He finally created history beating all the odds in his way.