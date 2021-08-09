Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At The Tokyo Olympics For India

India achieves Olympic Champion as Neeraj Chopra wins Gold in the Finals of Javelin Throw. Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra made the entire country proud by winning Gold for India. He threw his best in comparison to 12 players from around the world.

Neeraj Gupta is the first one to win Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics. He impressed everyone in the majority of his rounds. He created history today as He is the first one from our country to win a Gold in track as well as in the field of the Olympics. A distance of 87.58m was thrown by him leading to pick the gold at the Olympics in Tokyo today.

The Olympian started his quest for any medal with a massive amount of throw of around 87.03m and was considered to be leading the pack at the edge of the first attempt. The second throw was bettered leading to 87.58m. He is in line after Abhinav Bindra to bring in Gold in individual events.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated, “Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance, I think every Indian was glued to the TV screens, historic win and it is a great achievement. He has done a fantastic job, let me congratulate him on behalf of 135 crore people. This is great hope for the upcoming generation to play sports and win more medals in the future”.

He was also praised for his achievements by the President of India, Prime Minister, Athletics Federation of India, and the legend PT Usha as well. Bollywood celebrities are also coming forward to congratulate the Man of the Game.

India got some silvers and bronze medals as well in this Olympics including Mirabai Chanu (Silver), PV Sindhu (Bronze), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver), and Men’s Hockey Team(Bronze). All the mentioned players made us all proud to bring in medals from the Olympics.