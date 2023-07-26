Neeta Lulla On Aishwarya Rai Discussing Her Bridal Outfit During Her Wedding Scene In ‘Jodhaa Akbar’

The wedding of Bollywood’s most iconic couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai captured millions of hearts around the world. The fairy tale union of beauty and talent took place in April 2007. The couple got married following Aishwarya’s age-old Tulu traditions. From a traditional decor, wedding venue and outfits, the couple’s wedding still continues to instill a charm in netizens’ hearts. Recently Aishwarya Rai’s then-wedding stylist, Neeta Lulla opened up on some of the lovely memories and revelations about Aishwarya Rai’s stunning wedding outfit.

Neeta Lulla reveals Aishwarya discussed her bridal outfit while shooting for Jodha Akbar

The wedding day is no less than a big special day in the life of any girl. Bollywood actress, Aishwarya Rai looked no less than a gorgeous bride exuding royality in a Kanjeevaram saree. Aishwarya’s ethnic temple jewellery added a distinct charm to her overall look.

And now, Aishwarya’s wedding stylist, Neeta Lulla went vocal about what went behind the creation of the actress’ wedding ensemble. Neeta revealed Aishwarya felt extremely excited to plan her outfit from the beginning. According to her, the actress started to initiate discussions while she was dressed as a bride in the film, Jodhaa Akbar. Neeta was heard saying:

“When we were discussing her wedding outfit, she was dressed in her Jodhaa wedding outfit. I remember her saying I’m not dressing like this for my wedding. I want to dress in a Kanjeevaram so you have to figure what has to be done for that. Speak to my mother and you guys do your recce as to where you want to get it woven and what you want to do.”

Neeta Lulla reveals Aishwarya wished to wear an attire which signified her Tulu roots

Neeta further in the conversation mentioned how Aishwarya Rai was very specific about her wedding attire. The actress revealed her wish to not have a similar outfit as that of ‘Jodha’s’ character. Aishwarya shared her wish to wear a bridal outfit that would honor the traditional elements of her Tulu roots. In the words of Neeta Lulla:

“Because she’s a south Indian, she’s a Tulu, she wanted that culture too. Her cultural upbringing, her cultural values and everything to exude in her look and her style statement and that’s exactly what we did. We got the saree especially woven for her and the blouse was also very basic 5-inch sleeve blouse like a lot of south Indians wear.”

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai’s bridal look was reportedly the most expensive look in India. If further reports are to be believed, Aishwarya’s saree costed Rs. 75 Lakhs. The actress’ mangalsutra came with a whooping amount of Rs. 45 Lakhs. However, she later modified the structure of it suiting her needs as a new mommy.