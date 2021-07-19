Neetu Kapoor Drops An Unseen Picture With Alia Bhatt and Her Girl Gang

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for three years. As much as Neetu Kapoor loves her son, she has been welcoming to to-be-soon daughter-in-law. Ranbir and Alia were to be married by this year; however, pandemic changed plans for many.

Alia has always been a member of the Kapoor fam club, whether it’s a family gathering or a birthday event. It is quite ironic to see Mahesh Bhatt accepting Alia’s and Ranbir’s relationship. On Koffee with Karan, in Season 4, Mahesh Bhatt commented on how no one should think of dating Alia. He also mentioned that he would never let Ranbir date Alia, and here we are after four years.

Anyhow, on Sunday, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with Alia Bhatt and her girl gang. The message was for the makeup artist Puneet B Sahani, where Neetu quoted a Happy Birthday message. The paparazzi has snapped Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt several times.

Lately, the Bhatt family, Alia, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soni Razdan joined the birthday celebrations of Neetu Kapoor along with the entire Kapoor family. The social media family was in awe of the bond of Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor.

A few days ago, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Neetu Kapoor, shared the secret of Neetu‘s love for her soon-to-be daughter-in-law. Riddhima mentioned that Neetu would give space to her daughter-in-law and would understand her. Moreover, she would not be a nosey mother-in-law; instead, she would be loving by showering love in her life and treating her with respect. She would keep her like a queen. Also, she will expect nothing less from her daughter-in-law. Thereby, Neetu will be the desirable mother-in-law, as stated by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Lately, Ranbir also commented that getting married to Alia is his goal which he would like to complete very soon.

