Neetu Kapoor Pens A Note On Families Not Being Same Anymore, After Alia Bhatt Misses Her Birthday!

Neetu Kapoor, an iconic figure in the world of Indian cinema is a celebrated actress whose exceptional talent has graced the silver screen since decades. Now after the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor has been living alone in the Mumbai apartment. Whereas her children are settled in their respective homes. Neetu Kapoor left fans worried after she shared a cryptic note. The actress penned a note after Alia Bhatt missed her 65th birthday and didn’t accompanied her in London for the birthday celebration.

Neetu Kapoor pens a cryptic note about families not being the same

Veteran actress, Neetu Kapoor penned a cryptic note after she took to her IG handle on July 19, 2023. The post mentioned a note about the families not being the same anymore. Neetu’s post left netizens perplexed. They are wondering if Neetu Kapoor targeted a particular person or was it just a random picture note which the actress often shares on her Instagram story. Her note talked about:

“The reason why our families are not the same anymore, is because we buried the ones who used to keep the family together.”

When Alia Bhatt missed MIL, Neetu Kapoor’s 65th Birthday

For the unversed, Neetu Kapoor along with the entire family except Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday on July 8, 2023 in Milan. It was Neetu’s son, Ranbir Kapoor who arrived in London and surprised his mother on her 65th birthday. The actor-son asked paps to not post the pictures as he was going to surprise his mother. As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s wife, Alia Bhatt and daughter, Raha didn’t accompanied him for the birthday celebration.