We have often seen how Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband, Bharat Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor share throwback pictures of Rishi ji with heart-melting captions and a recent post was no different.

The pain of losing someone close is so deep that it cannot be expressed in words. Every moment without them becomes unbearable and one is just left with beautiful memories. The Kapoor clan is bearing the same pain with the demise of actor, Rishi Kapoor. April 30, 2020, came as a shock for the entire nation when headlines flashed the news of the veteran actor’s death.

Rishi Kapoor was not just a name, he was an institution of talents. With nearly 50 years of an active film career, Rishi ji was known for his boyish charm and romantic hero image. When the movie, Bobby released, it had broken all the records making the debutants Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia overnight stars.

In the 70s, Rishi Kapoor had madly fallen in love with his co-star, Neetu Singh, and had khullam khulla expressed his love for her. From winning over his lady’s love to asking his mother-in-law to stay with them after marriage, the lovely couple had fought all the odds to be with each other.

On May 18, 2020, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback family picture featuring Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor, and Samara Sahni. Her heart-melting caption broke our heart as she wrote, “How I wish this picture could remain complete as is” followed by a heart emoticon.

Rishi Kapoor’s fans still remember the veteran actor with tears in their eyes. On May 2, 2020, Neetu Kapoor had shared an emotional farewell post for her late husband. She had taken to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Rishi ji with a drink in his hand, posing for the camera with his enchanting smile. She had captioned the picture as “End of our story.”