Neha Bhasin & Sunanda Wong In Black & White Bikini; Photos Goes Viral!

Fans can’t stop gushing about Neha Bhasin and her best friend Sunanda Wong’s hot appearances as they flaunt their beach babe features.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin, a singer, remains active on social media and frequently posts her pictures and videos. Neha has posted some of her increasingly popular bikini images in the interim. Fans and celebrities alike are commenting and liking these pictures. In the photos, Neha Bhasin appears to be attractive, see the pics below.

The reaction of social media users

These images of Neha Bhasin and Sunanda Wong are immensely popular among social media users. While her hotness has been complimented by many, her curvy body has also received attention. A few celebrities have also reacted to Neha’s bikini appearance in addition to the fans. Even though Neha is receiving praise, some social media users have also sought to ridicule her by leaving filthy comments. On Instagram, the two’s followers greeted them with loving remarks. Neha Bhasin was described as a fantastic singer who also had model-like beauty by one commenter. Someone else compared her to Malaika Arora.

Sunanda and Neha in bikinis

Neha Bhasin has posted a few pictures of herself in a swimsuit on Instagram. Sunanda Wong is alongside Neha in two images, while Neha poses alone in two others. Neha is shown in the photos sporting a black and white bikini, and she also sports some serious swag. Neha is posing in the pictures in a hip way. Sunanda Wong is the second most beautiful girl. She is a gymnast, a model, and an actress. She has the ideal body for a swimsuit, and she is not ashamed to show it off. These pictures set the internet ablaze. A well-known corporate anchor is Sunanda Wong. She also presents sports. The former MTV VJ is an avid fitness enthusiast.

Previously shared bikini pictures

It’s important to note that Neha posted a video before these bikini photographs in which she is first shown wearing a kurta before changing into her bikini appearance. He then released the images. Keep in mind that Neha Bhasin has previously posted her swimsuit pictures. Fans admire Neha Bhasin’s style since she has caused mayhem in bikinis numerous times before.