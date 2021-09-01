Actress Neha Dhupia got a surprise baby shower from her husband and friends. Neha Dhupia is an Indian actress and model who works in Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies, she also works in Japanese films. She has won Femina Miss India 2002 pageant. She got married to VJ and actor Angad Bedi in the year 2018 and was blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Mehr. The couple is now all set to welcome their second baby.

In July, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. Neha Dhupia is all set to embrace motherhood a second time. They captioned the post, “Took us 2 days to come with a caption…. The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God.” Now, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her ‘surprise’ baby shower.

“I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby 👶 shower 🤰 ….

I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favorite massis in the making. I love you all loads … agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena … 🤩😂here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love, always ❤️❤️❤️ @sakpataudi @radhika_nihalani @nandini79 @manmeetvohra @anxdhupia @babsdhupia @pdhupia @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi ❤️”, the actress wrote a long note along with the photos.

“The sweetest surprise …. The warmest and most wonderful afternoon … honest confession I have never been surprised … never!!!! This one was worth the wait … baby mama loved it …. Uff,” she wrote with her second photo. She also posted the pictures of the cake she got and revealed that this was the first time that someone has managed to surprise her. The photos also showed her daughter Mehr in a white dress, playing with balloons. The actress shared the photos in three parts, she thanked her friends for throwing her the party. The group of friends also included actor Soha Ali Khan.