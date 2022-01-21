Neha Dhupia Expresses Sorrow; Says, “I Have A Lump In My Heart Seeing My Friend Sania Retire”

Bollywood actress and Roadies Judge Neha Dhupia and Tennis ace Sania Mirza share an impeccable friendship bond. On 19 January 2022, Neha Dhupia took onto her Instagram handle to share stories regarding the news. Neha talks about how she has a wave of mixed feelings for her friend.

Sania and Neha are close friends for several years. They even were there for each other during their pregnancy.

She said that she had a ‘lump’ in her throat after knowing Sania Mirza’s decision. “The decision which Sanya has taken is best suited for what she is going through right now, and she will never make any faulty choices, I know her,” said Neha.

Neha also backed up Sania’s decision by calling her unstoppable. And also that fact that how she came back stronger after becoming a mother.

Adding further she said, “You never lose your star players. I feel the biggest contribution Sania has made to Indian tennis and somebody who won Grand Slams is also especially for women’s tennis and women in international sports. We cannot restrict her accolades to just tennis, she has inspired one too many,” says the 41-year-old actress.

Neha also mentioned how Sania’s decision is regarding her son’s health and safety, especially under the pandemic going on.

While the internet seems to have a positive response to the news. Netizens poured the comment section with wishes and support for the Indian star Player.