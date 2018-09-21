Hush hush wedding, secret pregnancy and some sudden announcements – Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi threw surprises after surprises at their fans. After their hush hush wedding, speculations were rife that Neha and Angad are expecting a baby soon. However, Neha’s father rubbished all those reports.

Neha and Angad finally decided to break the news on August 24, 2018. The two had quietly married in May, and only three months later they declared that she was pregnant. The internet went crazy as the couple shared the photo where Neha was snapped showing off her baby bump.

In an interview to Mid Day, Neha has revealed why she kept the news to herself for so long. Blaming it on the mentality of how the industry works, she said, “I was worried people would stop offering work. It was a good thing my bump wasn’t showing till the sixth month because appearances matter here, and one might be assumed to be unfit for a job. Fortunately, my energy levels are high.”

Neha stressed that she does not intend on taking a maternity leave. “It’s not that I am against women who decide to take those months off. It’s my choice.” Neha is super excited to welcome her baby, this November. She feels Angad will make a great dad as she added, “He is the best dad-in-the-making but I am worried what will happen when he and the baby will gang up on me.”

“I promise you it is the sweetest feeling ever. And it is so wonderful to see women come to work with their pregnancy. It is so empowering. I just want to tell everyone out there that this is no reason to sit at home and you should just come out and work every day. Make your child already ready for it and feel special, that’s the most important thing,” Neha further said.