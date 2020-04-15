Neha Dhupia till today is brutally trolled over “it’s her choice” controversy from “Roadies Revolution”. It all started with the audition clip going viral and the trolls just won’t let go of it. In the clip Neha was seen taking a dig and verbally abusing a contestant who alleged that his girlfriend cheated on him with five other guys. When he said that he slapped her Neha lost her cool and went ballistic on the contestant and said that it’s the girl’s choice and he doesn’t have any right to slap a girl.

After keeping mum over it for almost two months, Neha finally spoke about it in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neha revealed how she was extensively trolled, “I love every bit of being on the show. It comes with its own reputation but this year the show is called Roadies Revolution where you are trying to make a big difference through it and sometimes in the light of doing television which is reality a lot of things are said because you feel strongly about it and there was one such incident. ”

She added, “ Unfortunately, a small chunk of what I said was kind of highlighted, whereas what I was trying to imply was the fact that under no circumstances is domestic violence, okay and therefore I think only half of it was picked up and I was trolled extensively for it as I am still being. Honestly, whatever I had to say I took time and put it out in a statement and I still stand by it.”

Earlier, after the controversy, she had released a joint statement defending what she said. Take a look:

