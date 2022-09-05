Neha Dhupia Opens Up About Her Idea Of Fitness- Checkout!

Actress Neha Dhupia doesn’t panic about her weight or the extra kilos she put on after delivery. Because she thinks there’s no point in getting upset about her own body because of someone else’s opinion.

Neha Dhupia is a mother of two children. She said, “It is ever-changing. The requirement that I had from my body when I was starting out was different, and when I started working in films it was about maintaining my fitness and looking good on camera. Now, I have played a part when I was eight months pregnant… It doesn’t get more vulnerable than that”.

She continued, “The first time around (after delivery), I did put on a lot of weight, and I then lost it. Second time too I put on weight, and now I have started to work on it.”

The actor shared that during her postpartum phase, maybe during my first shot she felt uncomfortable. But asked herself how can she hate the body. It has given her two amazing humans. It took a long time for her to understand and respect that. She added, “Now, I’m working out and working towards achieving a certain look out of my body again now. I am in the middle of that phase after giving birth.”

“People are always going to have opinions about me. But I’m not going to get upset with my body just because somebody else thinks that it’s not a particular size. My reason for being the size is best known to me, and I don’t think I need to explain anything to anyone,” added Neha.

Neha concluded, “I’m okay with whatever opinions people make of me, even if I wear skinny jeans and a tank top and come out, they will still have an opinion. I’m not going to beat myself up about it.”