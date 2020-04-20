Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented singers in the music industry. Popular singer Neha Kakkar stepped down in the music industry by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol 2 in the year 2006 and 2008, she appeared as a contestant in Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star – Season one.

The singer is best-known for singing tracks such as Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare from the movie Simmba among many others. Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and after that, she was seen in the judges panel of singing reality show Indian Idol.

Ever since the lockdown began, several viral challenges have taken over on social media. The couple’s challenge and Savage challenge on TikTok, while the latest one on Instagram is the pillow challenge. And Neha Kakkar, who is quite active on tiktok also took the challenge. The singer posted a video in which she was wearing 3 kinds of pillows. She actually slayed the look.

Neha Kakkar’s fans were quite impressed by her beauty. Even her brother Tony Kakkar wrote, “You looking like a doll in this neha. Love this pillow challenge.” A fan commented, “Chand ka tukda ho aap mam.” Neha was impressed, as Chand Ka Tukda is the latest song by her brother Tony. Replying to the fan’s comment, she wrote, “Awww…Yeh dekho @tonykakkar”. Check out the video below:

Addressing IANS Neha stated, “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood by any stretch of the imagination. They feel that in the event that we give a superhit melody, the vocalist will gain through shows. I get a decent sum from live shows, yet Bollywood doesn’t pay when we sing a melody.” Known for her humongous fan following, Neha is frequently observed on doing shows around the world.