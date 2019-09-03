Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Daughter Nurvi Looks Awwdorable In Pink Lehenga For Ganesh Chaturthi

The entire nation is busy chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Moreya’ and welcoming Ganesh Ji to their homes. The festival is celebrated with even more gusto and oomph in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Bollywood stars can be seen welcoming Lord Ganesha to their homes while dancing on the streets on the beats of the drums. One such star to welcomed Ganesha to their home was Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Neil Nitin Mukesh had tied the knot with his wife, Rukmini Sahay in 2017, and since then, he has been welcoming Ganpati Bappa to the home with a lot of oomph. This year, it is even more special as their little daughter, Nurvi, who is soon going to turn a year older, is also celebrating her first Ganesh Chaturthi.

On August 2, 2019, we got hold of their Ganesh Chaturthi celebration pictures but it is little Nurvi and her traditional ensemble that won hearts. To welcome Bappa at home, the family dressed their little angel in a gorgeous bright pink lehenga with gota embellishments. Take a look at their pictures below: