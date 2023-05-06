‘Neither Salman Khan Nor Aamir Khan…’: Andaz Apna Apna Director Said Ending Any Prospect Of A Remake

Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, was a commercial flop when it was first released in theaters, but has since achieved cult status. Without a doubt, Andaz Apna Apna is one of the most well-known Bollywood comedies ever made.

Despite being a commercial flop when it was first released, the film, which stars Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and others, has since achieved cult significance. Below is all you need to know about the director’s recent attempt to justify the film’s poor performance at the box office.

Despite its age, this 1994 release is still revered by many as one of the best films to come out of Bollywood. Unfortunately, it was not a box office success when it was first shown in theaters. No one has yet figured out why the picture bombed at the box office. Here is the director’s take on the debacle.





Rajkumar Santoshi discussion in the interview

Rajkumar Santoshi discussed the financial disappointment of Andaz Apna Apna in an interview with Aaj Tak. Andaz Apna Apna, he remarked, “was an entirely different story back then.” It’s lighter on the romance and heavier on the comedy, adventure, and humor. Many viewers invested in their comprehension of this picture. The distributors were likewise fresh faces at the time of the film’s debut 29 years ago.

No one at Andaz Apna Apna, including Rajkumar Santoshi, did any advertising, he said. He said things like, “There was no activity related to the film” and that “neither Salman nor Aamir were in the city to promote the film.” No communication was made with the press either. Nothing could be done to promote the movie, no matter how important it was. Even the wholesalers were fuming.

He went so far as to answer the question of whether or not a remake is possible, saying, “There is no opportunity to accomplish anything in its remake. The film still holds up well today. Anyone who tries to replicate this timeless classic will go under because it just cannot be done.