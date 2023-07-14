Netizens Amazed If Alia Bhatt’s Helping a Paparazzi To Find His Footwear Was Merely For The Cameras. Watch The Video Here!

Last night, Alia Bhatt traveled to the city with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt for dinner. While there, the actress was photographed by paparazzi as one of the photographers fell and left his one-legged slipper. Alia Bhatt asked the photographer if it was his slipper, but the photographer insisted she not touch it.

Nonetheless, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress made an effort and picked up the slipper by her hand and While her admirers are praising the actress for being the sweetest for making this gesture, some online users believe that she only did it for the cameras.

When it comes to interacting with paparazzi, Alia Bhatt is one of the friendliest and is said to as the most charitable person ever. Many photographers have benefited personally from Alia Bhatt, both monetarily and in other ways. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s husband and a Bollywood actor, has also learned to behave well with paparazzi while admitting that he first viewed them as his adversaries.

He wasn’t really persuaded that they were following him everywhere. Alia Bhatt is eagerly anticipating the premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on the professional front, and the response to the song video has been overwhelmingly good. The fans are eager to see her and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry in this family drama directed by Karan Johar. Veteran performers Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra also play prominent roles in the movie. The long wait to see Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a theatre near you will end on July 28, 2023.