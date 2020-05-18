Taapsee Pannu has become one of the most appreciated actresses in Bollywood. She has given one hit after the other and has marked her name in the industry. Her last movies like Manmarzaaiyan, Badla, and Mission Mangal have done quite amazingly on the box office. While her professional life is on a good note, her personal life is also on an all-time high now. Netizens Brutally Troll Taapsee Pannu For ‘The Struggle Is Real.

Taapsee worked as a software professional and pursued a career in modelling before becoming an actress. During her modelling career, she appeared in a number of commercials. The actress is known was speaking her strong opinion for a social issue like humanity, gender equality, how to judge and what not. However, trolling can not bear the actress.

Recently, in the period of lockdown, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram story to share a video clip of her saying that her AC isn’t working amid lockdown and since they aren’t allowed to get a person to repair it at home, she managed to get it temporarily fixed. Sharing a video, she shared, ‘The struggle is real’. Seeing this, people didnt take it well. Have a look what people said:

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu admitted to being in a relationship and revealed that he isn’t someone famous. She said, “I’m not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He’s not even from here around.” Her sister Shagun added that Taapsee met the guy because of her. She also reveals about her dating history and adds, “I have kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince.”

Taapsee also revealed her marriage plans and sais that she will only get married when she wants to have babies. She said, “I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock.” She says she doesn’t want an elaborate wedding as it is too tiring and will only have a one-day celebration with her close friends and family. Netizens Brutally Troll Taapsee Pannu For ‘The Struggle Is Real.