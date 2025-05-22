Netizens Call Hera Pheri 3 Chaos Complete Drama To Attract The Attention of People, Deets Inside

The shooting of the film ‘Hera Pheri 3’ has not even started yet, but the mess is already there. From the change in the makers of the film to the changes in the casting, the main lead, Paresh Rawal, has surprised everyone by saying goodbye to this project. Not only this, it is also being claimed that Akshay Kumar has also filed a case of 25 crores against the actor. Amidst all this, the ones who are most troubled are the viewers, who are eagerly waiting for this movie.

Paresh Rawal

Since Paresh has left the film, it has created chaos. His fans are not able to understand what is happening. But it seems that everyone is doing ‘Hera Pheri’ with the fans. Actually, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty starrer ‘Hera Pheri’ was released in 2000. After this, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ came in 2006, and now it’s ‘Hera Pheri 3’ that has created a buzz. In 2015, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala announced plans to make ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Hera Pheri 3

However, Akshay Kumar was not included in it for the character of Raju. After which, director Neeraj Vora included the story of ‘Duplicate Raju’ in the script. He had written and directed the first and second parts of the film. He had made full preparations for directing the threequel. John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan were also cast for the character of Raju.

Hera Pheri 3

However, later John Abraham told one of the media houses that Abhishek has left the film. And the film is not able to start due to financial problems. After this, Neeraj Vora had a stroke and went into a coma. Then he died, after which the story of ‘Duplicate Raju’ was shelved. Then in 2018, the news came that Indra Kumar, who has directed ‘Masti’ and ‘Dhamaal’, will direct Hera Pheri 3 and Akshay Kumar will play Raju. The shooting of this movie was to start in 2020, and it was to be released in 2021. But everything got ruined due to the Corona.