Netizens Compare Janhvi Kapoor With Smita Patil As She Dropped Her Blouseless Vintage Look. Pics Inside!

When it comes to monochrome lo oks, it is hard to beat actress Janhvi Kapoor. Jahnvi is one of the most popular star kids as she is the daughter of the late actress Sridevi. She is most honest, unfiltered, and goofy among others of her age. The mili actress is working hard to upgrade her career, meanwhile, she drooped some village Belle looks via her social media account.

Jahnvi stunts in a vintage look that grabs enough eyeballs to embrace her simple yet elegant beauty. Jahnvi can be seen in Black and white effect photos in a floral saree.

Talking about the outfit, to exclude the old world, Janhvi wore a beautiful satin saree with a floral print. She goes blouseless to add some hotness to the photos. Her makeup is fully inspired by the village highlights. Janhvi choose minimal makeup along with highlighted kohl eyes and strands of hair. A beautiful white gajra and a traditional neckpiece added extra points to her look. She captioned it, “Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat, and dust will have to do.”

However, we can say that this is not the first that the star kid has had a vintage look. Her monochrome pics are always appreciated by the fans and followers as they get better with each passing day. While watching her jaw-dropping photos, one user compares her with legendary actress Smita Patil.

Talking about the work front, the actress was last seen in Mili and her next Mr. and Mrs. Mahl is in pipeline. Janhvi will be seen as a cricketer in the film.