Netizens Gushing Over Bobby Deol’s Son Aryamann Deol

Bobby Deol celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday. Keeping fans in the loop the actor shared a photo on his birthday with his eldest son Aryamann Deol and the netizens are going gaga over his cuteness. The actor captioned the post as“If that’s how it feels!! Being 49 was amazing. 50 is going to be even better, I reminiscence the life experiences I have been through and how they have made me grow as an individual. I take the same opportunity to remember the amount of love that all of you dear to me have given me. It is this love that is my strength which keeps me going. My son is symbolic to this change. Finding a friend in his young father. I hope to continue living my life happily with all of you loved ones. I have turned 50 but I’m still always going to be the twenty-something young adult all set to win the world. Love Love Love to all.”

Have a look at the post below.

While talking to a leading media portal the actor once shared, the reason as to why he keeps his family from the media glare. He said, “I have always tried to keep my family away from the public glare. Plus I do not want my kids to become celebrities before they achieve anything in life. Moreover, I haven’t been brought up that way.”





Talking about the concept of nepotism Bollywood, the actor once revealed “When I started working, I didn’t reap in any advantages of being superstar Dharmendra’s son. Luckily my son also feels the same and the alleged “star kid” concept. But now I have started going out more often, then there are more media happening to me at the moment. But I never thought about it that paparazzi will spot Aryaman out of nowhere and then all the hype will be created around him!”



In the same interview when he was asked when we will get to see Aryamann on the big screen, the soldier actor unveiled, “My son needs to finish his education first. He needs to understand how every profession operates and get that knowledge. Both my sons are studying at the moment, but yes I do want to see them on the silver screen. That does not mean you need to put your education at stake. Study first, and then take the best decision for yourself. But at the end of the day, they will definitely come into films.” We guess we have to wait for sometime to see this hottie on the silver screen.