Netizens Mercilessly Slams Sonam K Ahuja For Her Tweet On JNU Issue
Well, people did not take it well. While some users dug out old pictures of Anil Kapoor posing with Dawood Ibrahim. Some have questions to Sonam asking her on her choice of picking up films like ‘The Zoya Factor’. Have a look at Sonam’s post and the way people started to comment and troll her.
Hey world, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the conservatives. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for our worlds demise.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 4, 2020
Hey India, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the Chrislamofascists, Bollywood’s dawoodians,leftist, liberalgangs,self declared secular & peaceful& lutyean media. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for large scale destruction of indigenous faiths following Indians. https://t.co/3QyUzviKXa— Suman Kaul Sharma🇮🇳 HINDU #Official (@SumanSh58123278) January 4, 2020
Haha you got late, everywhere conservatives are getting selected 😂 So, don’t mind but pic.twitter.com/sQ6Y3dJAMC— Anju Khatri (@AKhatri25) January 4, 2020
Says someone who has shamelessly gone to Saudi.. Promoted the regime…. And even tried to discount complaints of misbehaviour experienced by other women at the event in Saudi.. All for money.. How do you’ll live with so much hypocrisy?— Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 5, 2020
She is right. Be liberal. https://t.co/EoG4bUu1VA pic.twitter.com/TDGvfa4TvI— The Dark BullTwist™ (@jagatguruindia) January 4, 2020
LoL 😁 😁 😁 get we’ll soon aunty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p6aLWzhzQG— Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) January 4, 2020
Anil Kapoor ko us raat shooting pe chale jana chahiye tha…— Md Tahir (@md_tahir_) January 4, 2020
On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’. The film did not do well at the box office.
Hey Sonam, just a piece of advice. Don’t act. Your terrible acting skills are responsible for people getting migraines. https://t.co/NxUVKcz7Kl— Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 4, 2020