Netizens Mercilessly Slams Sonam K Ahuja For Her Tweet On JNU Issue

Hey world, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the conservatives. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for our worlds demise. January 4, 2020

Hey India, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the Chrislamofascists, Bollywood’s dawoodians,leftist, liberalgangs,self declared secular & peaceful& lutyean media. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for large scale destruction of indigenous faiths following Indians. https://t.co/3QyUzviKXa — Suman Kaul Sharma🇮🇳 HINDU #Official (@SumanSh58123278) January 4, 2020

Haha you got late, everywhere conservatives are getting selected 😂 So, don’t mind but pic.twitter.com/sQ6Y3dJAMC — Anju Khatri (@AKhatri25) January 4, 2020

Says someone who has shamelessly gone to Saudi.. Promoted the regime…. And even tried to discount complaints of misbehaviour experienced by other women at the event in Saudi.. All for money.. How do you’ll live with so much hypocrisy? — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 5, 2020

LoL 😁 😁 😁 get we’ll soon aunty 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/p6aLWzhzQG — Khiladi Harry (@mahendrakar01) January 4, 2020

Anil Kapoor ko us raat shooting pe chale jana chahiye tha… — Md Tahir (@md_tahir_) January 4, 2020

Hey Sonam, just a piece of advice. Don’t act. Your terrible acting skills are responsible for people getting migraines. https://t.co/NxUVKcz7Kl — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) January 4, 2020

Loading...

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses of b-town currently. Since her debut, she always carried her with style and grace and we all should agree on the fact that she is the real fashion icon of Bollywood industry. But being in Bollywood, everyone is judged and it is usual for people to troll them. And right now, what is happening around is not something anyone of us appreciates. Sonam Kapoor always expresses her views and believes in sharing her thoughts on the social media platform. The actress is quite active on social media and never hesitates in pointing out her views. In the same way, after the incident in JNU, Sonam took her twitter and wrote, “Hey world, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the conservatives. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for our worlds demise.”Well, people did not take it well. While some users dug out old pictures of Anil Kapoor posing with Dawood Ibrahim. Some have questions to Sonam asking her on her choice of picking up films like ‘The Zoya Factor’. Have a look at Sonam’s post and the way people started to comment and troll her.On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’. The film did not do well at the box office.