Netizens Mercilessly Slams Sonam K Ahuja For Her Tweet On JNU Issue

by · January 8, 2020

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous actresses of b-town currently. Since her debut, she always carried her with style and grace and we all should agree on the fact that she is the real fashion icon of Bollywood industry. But being in Bollywood, everyone is judged and it is usual for people to troll them. And right now, what is happening around is not something anyone of us appreciates. Sonam Kapoor always expresses her views and believes in sharing her thoughts on the social media platform. The actress is quite active on social media and never hesitates in pointing out her views. In the same way, after the incident in JNU, Sonam took her twitter and wrote, “Hey world, just a piece of advice. Don’t vote for the conservatives. Stay away from them. They will be responsible for our worlds demise.” Well, people did not take it well. While some users dug out old pictures of Anil Kapoor posing with Dawood Ibrahim. Some have questions to Sonam asking her on her choice of picking up films like ‘The Zoya Factor’. Have a look at Sonam’s post and the way people started to comment and troll her.
On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in ‘The Zoya Factor’. The film did not do well at the box office.
