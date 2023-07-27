Netizens Slam Mahesh Bhatt After He Refuses To Comment On Daughter Pooja’s Journey In ‘Bigg Boss’

Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt is trying her luck in the controversial show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. Undoubtedly, she is playing well on the show where most of the contestants fail to impress viewers. Recently, her father Mahesh Bhatt made a rare appearance at the screening of his youngest daughter, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. During his short exchange with paparazzi, the director was asked how is Pooja doing in the reality show. He surprised everyone with his answer.

It so happened that Mahesh was leaving with his second wife and Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, when a shutterbug asked him to comment on his irst daughter from his first marriage, Pooja’s performance in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. He simply ignored the question. The paparazzo then said they are fans of Pooja Bhatt. To this, the filmmaker stated, “Main abhi Alia Bhatt ka fan hu.”

The video became viral on internet, thereby making Mahesh a subject of trolls. Netizens tagged him ‘rude’ for doing partiality between his own daughters. One user wrote, “Why this discrimination in-between two own daughters.” Another said, “Dat is why pooja bhatt aisi h ..jab father itna difference karnge to bache irritating ho hi jaynge.” A third one penned, “How rude mahesh bhatt we dont like this answer pooja kaagy Alia is nothing.” “He’s a fan of the daughter who gets pregnant before marriage. Wow kya baat hai,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, as per the reports circulating in media, Pooja Bhatt has made an exit from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ due to health reasons. She will reportedly make a comeback after having her medical tests done.