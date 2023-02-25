Actor Naseeruddin Shah has always voiced his opinions. Many times he has fallen victim to controversies for his remarks but that doesn’t stop him to put forward what he thinks or feels. Now, the actor has been trolled on social media for his recent statement on the Mughals.

Naseeruddin Shah On Mughals

In a web series, Taj–Divided by Blood, Naseeruddin Shah plays the role of Emperor Akbar. In an interview, he spoke about the history of the Mughal empire ahead of the premiere of the show next month. He said that it amuses him because it is ridiculous that people can’t tell the difference between Akbar and a murderous invader like Nader Shah or Babar’s great-grandfather Taimur. He further said that the Mughals didn’t come to India to loot.

They came here to make it their home and they did it. “Who can deny their contribution?”, he asked.

He further said that while some Mughals have been exalted, that doesn’t mean that all of them shouldn’t be villainised. The veteran actor added that to some extent people are true, that the Mughals have been glorified at the expense of our own indigenous traditions. But according to him, there is no need to villainize them either.

“If everything they did was horrible, then knock down the Taj Mahal, knock down the Red Fort, knock down Qutub Minar. Why do we consider the Red Fort sacred, it was built by a Mughal. We need not glorify them, but there is no need to vilify them either,” said the Ishqiya actor.

Soon after Naseeruddin Shah’s statement, social media was flooded with comments bashing the actor. One wrote, “Loot, rape and convert were their motto. Naseer don’t try to mislead people.” While one user wrote, “Somewhere i have a huge respect for Nasruddin shah – A Versatile actor but he has stoked a unnecessary remark about Mughals & have lost his senses.” An user called him ‘senseless man’.

Naseeruddin Shah’s Show Taj – Divided by Blood

Taj – Divided by Blood trailer has received a positive response. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Dharmendra playing Sheikh Salim Christi, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Aashim Gulati who plays Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, and Shubham Kumar Mehra will be seen as Prince Daniyal.

The series will premiere on March 3.