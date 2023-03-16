Netizens Troll Prabhas, Kriti Sanon And Saif Ali Khan’s Look In ‘Adipurush’; Checkout Story!!

Bollywood’s latest epic retelling of the ‘Ramayan’ is about to hit the theatres. Featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Om Raut directed Adipurush. T-Series and Retrophiles Pvt Ltd has produced the movie.

About the movie Adipurush

After a long wait, Prabhas has finally unveiled his first look in the upcoming Om Raut directorial Adipurush. Fans of the Baahubali star are waiting for this movie to hit the big screens since its announced.

The film is based on the epic Ramayana and it features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan as well as Sunny Singh in lead roles. It is to be a visual extravaganza that will release in multiple South Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

While the movie had several controversies by netizens after its teaser released, it is still generating interest among audiences. While some sections are criticising on twitter the film for its subpar VFX, others are applauding it for the music and the background score.

Prabhas’s look in ‘Adipurush’ is nothing short of glorious, with many people praising the actor for his role as the magnanimous Lord Rama. However, there are disappointed sections of people on Twitter with the heavy use of CGI that make him look fit.

The film faced a lot of backlash with its teaser released last year. It was criticised by netizens for poor VFX and hurting religious sentiments. The movie is pushed to June from its January release for corrections.

What netizens have to say!

Several social media users are critiquing Saif Ali Khan’s look in ‘Adipurush’. According to them, he looks more like Taimur AKA Timur, the Mughal invader.

As per the Ramayan theme, the much anticipated teaser trailer for the Prabhas, Kriti and Saif Ali Khan-directed “Adipurush” has been revealed in Ayodhya. The teaser has created a buzz about the film, it is expensive. This could cause concern for directors. The teaser of the film is constantly being trolled by netizens on social media.

The makers of “Adipurush,” directed by Om Raut, have spent huge sums on visual effects. According to reports the film was made with a budget of more than INR 400 crores. The majority of that amount has gone towards the VFX but the final product isn’t the way the viewers were expecting.

One user wrote on the Internet: “To Hiring Vfx artist team members “Oh my dear Friend Ganesha (sic)”. Many people have been critical of Prabhas for making use of computer graphics to improve his body and fitness in an apocalypse. Pogo film.

One Twitter user posted: “700 Cr Temple based Run (using laughing Emojis)”

Another person wrote: “Exclusive! #Adipurush satellite rights secured through the POGO channel.” “#disappointed with #Adipurush trailer.

Only a director such as Rajamouli can do justice and portray Shri Ram as Hindus would want. Others want to make money off Shri Ram’s name. Also, I don’t want (sic) to sit and watch.