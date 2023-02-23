Netizens Troll Uorfi Javed For Flaunting Underwear In Golden Designer Saree!

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed aka Urfi never fails to make an impact with her fashion choices. She hit headlines quite frequently due to her bizarre outfits. Recently, Urfi stunned one and all with her saree look. She donned famous Bollywood designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s golden-coloured silk tulle saree for a photoshoot. Not just this, Urfi added a bit of her taste to this beautiful look.

The actress posted some pictures on the Instagram handle and shared how during her early days, designers refused to give her outfits and now she is wearing a saree from top designer duo. In the photos, Urfi could be seen donning the saree from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s‘Dazzle collection’. The saree is filled with silver and gold crystals and sequins. Urfi switched the normal petticoat wore under a saree with her sexy underliner.

As soon as these images of Urfi reached social media, netizens began commenting on it fiercely. While some praised her look, others began pointing out the social media personality for ditching a traditional petticoat and spoiling the entire vibe of a saree.

One of the users wrote, “Fir bhi see thru hai chaddi dikh ri h.” Another stated, “2nd pic mei niche dekho isne net ki saree k niche kuch nhi pehna h.” A third user commented, “Sheer saree with no peticoat…kuch na kuch kachra karna hi hota hai tumne urfi.” A fourth user penned, “Wow aaj saree pehni hai but apni harkaton se baaz nhi aayi petticoat nhi pehna andar.”

For the unknown, Uorfi Javed tasted success with her appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. The show was hosted by Karan Johar. Besides that, she has appeared in multiple television shows like ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, and ‘Bepanaah’. She was last seen on MTV’s famous dating reality show ‘Splitsvilla X4’.