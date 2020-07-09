Bollywood industry is all about glam and shimmer. It is like a fairy tale with parties and fame, however one thing that we tend to ignore is that it is judgy too. People are too quick to judge and now, it was Neetu Kapoor’s birthday bash. Ever since this tragedy of Rishi Kapoor dismay took place, Karan finally made his first appearance at Neetu Kapoor’s intimate birthday bash.

In the picturt shared by Neetu Kapoor, we can see Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Riddhima Kapoor among others. Shring the pictures of the celebration, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “The richest are the ones with good relationships!!! We all need love ,support strength from our loved ones always. I feel the richest today.” Have a look at the pictures below:

And netizens cannot bear this moment of happiness for him. They started to troll him as one of them called the news of KJo being upset fake, and wrote, “And all we heard @karanjohar is crying cats and dogs. What an intolerable level of showboating and hypocrisy!” while another questioned, “And we heard that Karan Johar was constantly crying.. Doesn’t look like that here atleast.”

For those who don’t know, a source close to Karan Johar had revealed, “Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant’s death has left him shattered. It’s the fact that those close to him are being attacked that makes Karan feel really guilty. His 3-year old twins are getting death threats. Somebody like Ananya Pandey who has no connection with Sushant had a hater on the social media platform asking her to commit suicide to compensate for Sushant’s death.”