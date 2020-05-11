Arnab Goswami is one of the loudest journalists in the industry and is known for his unique way of questioning the journalist. Now, a lady has come out and she has imitated the journalist and made a video of the same. Here, you could see her imitating the journalist and talking the same way he does. The video has gone viral now and people have started calling the lady ‘Lady Arnab Goswami’. Netizens Want Dadasaheb Phalke Award For Lady Arnab Goswami As Video Of Lady Imitating Journo Goes Viral.

In the video, the lady could be seen mimicking Arnab Goswami, right from his yelling to using his would famous dialogue ‘The nation wants to know’. The video starts by a lady saying, “I’m fuming tonight. I want to name and shame those hypocrites, expose these people and I will. On the debate tonight, I’m going to ask some serious questions.” She then mentions that she wants to start her questions with Mr Kumar and she asks ‘where is Bollywood tonight.”

In the video, the lady is seen dressed in suit and glasses like Arnab usually dresses for his show. While sharing the video, a twitter user wrote, “OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know.” Watch the video:

OMG! Who did this? The nation wants to know. pic.twitter.com/BMOTKdCuMn — SamSays (@samjawed65) May 6, 2020

A Twitter user wrote on the comment section, "She deserves all our respects… it's not easy to play the role of a psycho and nail it a 100%" while another won simply wrote that "she deserves an award." We saw one more comment which read, "this is the most accurate arnab parody i've ever seen, everyone stop trying. it's freaking me out it's that good."

She deserves all our respects… it’s not easy to play the role of a psycho and nail it a 100% 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Smita Ghosh Singh (@Smita4rmdHeart) May 6, 2020