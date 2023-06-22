‘Never Had This Talent’: Raveena Tandon Shares Incredible Singing Video Of Daughter Rasha Thadani!

Raveena Tandon is extremely proud of her daughter Rasha Thadani, whom she describes as the Tandon family’s only singer. She posted a video of Rasha singing an English song at a party outside. Rasha is seen singing while her mother, Raveena, and aunt join her for the chorus.

Raveena Tandon Shares Singing video of Daughter Rasha

Raveena captioned the video on Instagram Reels, “On World Music Day, I celebrate all those who are gifted with music and song!” Our country has so much talent, and we are fortunate to be able to enjoy music, dance, and art and to live the musical life! They are extremely fortunate… Ma Saraswati’s blessings! I’m very proud that @rashathadani was born with a talent that I never possessed! If you stick around to the finish, you’ll agree with me! There is only one exquisite vocalist in the family! @nrhouseofdesign Rashas Maasi and I were the backup vocalists, with an indulgent audience.”

Rasha Thadani Got Amazing Voice

On the occasion of World Music Day on Wednesday, a paparazzi account also uploaded a video of Rasha singing on stage at an event. It is unclear whether the footage is old or new.In response to the video, one viewer said, “Wows am surprise, it’s really good voice yea.” She was even called “Rasha Gomez” by a fan. Another commented, “She is so Smokey beautiful.”

Rasha Studied Music since she was 6 year old

Rasha began studying music at the age of six. She has studied Indian Classical and Jazz music and has attended the Shankar Mahadevan Academy. Raveena recently published photos of her graduation from school on Instagram.