Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever, starring Indian origin Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the lead role is one of the most loved teenage comedy-drama stories. Recently on July 15, 2021, its season 2 has premiered. Since the release of the first season in July 2020, it has crossed around 40 million views.

The story focuses on the life of an Indian family. The couple, Nalini and Mohan Vishwakumar, shifted to Los Angeles from South India, and they soon had a daughter, Devi. Devi is now a 15-year-old girl, struggling to embrace her identity and fit in her high school life. She has two best friends Fabiola and Elenor, a nemesis Ben, and a crush Paxton.

Although the series invited positive reviews from people all over, there are still some things that we should be talking about more. Even if unintentionally, the series shows India in a backward and slightly negative light.

Here are some of the instances-

The story starts with Devi praying in front of Hindu Gods, asking them to bless her. She is soon scolded by her mom that Devi shouldn’t, under any circumstances let the book on the table touch the ground. She says that if it does, she’ll have to drive a couple of hours to bless it by a saint. Later, Devi throws away the book out of the window when she is frustrated.

In one episode, Kamala (Devi’s cousin) is shown breaking up with her American boyfriend because apparently for the foreign land, Indian girls can not oppose their parents and indulge only in arranging marriages.

In another episode, the three of them, (Nalini, Devi, and Kamala) visit a temple for Puja, where all the Indian “aunties” are portrayed as vamps, apparently, whose only aim is to backbite, gossip, and bring other women down.

When Devi finds out her mom is making arrangements to move them back to India, she becomes upset. When she expresses this to her friend-cum-nemesis, Ben, she says that she hasn’t even been to Coachella yet. To this, Ben responds by saying that ‘India is kind of same as Coachella, dirty and crowded.’

In the first episode of season 2 itself, we can see Devi screaming, “I don’t want to go to stupid India”.

Overall, the show is a mixture of humor, relationships, love, and friendships. The characters are always there for each other. It promotes feminism, Indian struggles, love-life complications, and family bonding.