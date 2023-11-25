New OTT Release This Week: Watch Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer!

A Still from the Movie, “Oppenheimer”

Oppenheimer is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film written and directed by the British-American Filmmaker, Christopher Nolan. It stars Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” for his role in the Manhattan Project—the World War II undertaking that created the first nuclear weapons.

OTT Release of the Movie

Following the significant success on the big screen, Christopher Nolan’s directed and written movie eventually made its entry on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, November 21.

More About the Film

The movie is based on the 2005 biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Martin J. Sherwin and Kai Bird which chronicles the career of Oppenheimer, with the story primarily focusing on his studies, his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his eventual collapse from pride due to his 1954 security hearing. The film stars Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s wife “Kitty”, Matt Damon as head of the Manhattan Project Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Oppenheimer’s communist lover Jean Tatlock, and Robert Downey Jr. as U.S. Atomic Energy Commission member Lewis Strauss. The ensemble supporting cast includes Casey Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek.

Nagasaki stopped the war against Japan in 1945 (Germany had already succumbed) and Oppenheimer was applauded as a hero. A few years later, in 1954, his security clearance was canceled in a notorious hearing of advisers to the Atomic Energy Commission that claimed him a security threat based on leftist ties at the University of California, Berkeley, among other things, a girlfriend and his brother, Frank, were both Communist Party members, and his opposition to making an even bigger bomb, the “Super” or hydrogen bomb espoused by his colleague Edward Teller.

That was the end of Oppenheimer’s career in government circles and of his power to influence the future of atomic energy in the Cold War. Consequently, he became a martyr to the scientific community. Many physicists, including Albert Einstein, were disappointed that the United States had dropped the bomb without warning on an enemy that was already defeated, while Oppenheimer expected that the advent of the bomb would make war unthinkable and lead to international control of such weapons. Once the Russians had the bomb, that dream had no chance with hard-liners like the president at the time, Harry S. Truman, who called Oppenheimer a “crybaby.”

The movie is the most recent in a stream of books, features, and documentaries that have chronicled the tragic birth of atomic weapons, including another Pulitzer Prize winner, “The Making of the Atomic Bomb,” by Richard Rhodes; a seven-part BBC series, “Oppenheimer”; “Fat Man and Little Boy,” starring Paul Newman as Groves, and another documentary, “The Trials of J. Robert Oppenheimer.”