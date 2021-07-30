New Poster Out On Sanjay Dutt’s 62nd Birthday- Bollywood Scoop

The makers of KGF- Chapter 2 released a new poster on Sanjay Dutt’s 62nd Birthday featuring him. Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 62nd birthday on 29th July 2021 with family and friends. On an auspicious day, a new poster was shared by the KGF makers. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Adheera in the film with Yash as the starter.

KGF: Chapter 2 by Prashant Neel was set to release in theatres on July 16. However, due to the ongoing rise of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatrical release of the film had to be postponed. The release date is yet to be finalized by the production team.

The official Twitter handle of Hombale Films made a new post writing, “War is meant for progress, even the vultures will agree with me” – #Adheera, Happy Birthday @duttsanjay (sic)”. Sanjay also took to social media for thanking the team of Hombale Films, along with assuring that the release date of the movie shall be announced soon. The post was also shared by Raveen Tandon wishing Sanjay Dutt on his special day.

It is an overwhelming moment for Yash as the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 hits 200 million views.

Earlier this year, Hombale Films released the teaser of KGF2 with huge expectations. The teaser reached the expected milestone on 16th July clocking in 200 million views on YouTube with an ongoing rise in the views. The good news was shared by Yash over social media.

The actors who are playing alongside Sanjay Dutt and Yash are Raveena Tandon, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, and Achyuth Kumar in significant roles. The film shall release in various languages giving the chance to every person to watch the movie with ease. We hope to see the film by the end of the year.