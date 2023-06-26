‘New Trend Of Film Promotion’: Kartik Aaryan Trolled For Travel In Economy Class Of Aeroplane

Kartik Aaryan is now promoting his upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha ‘. His film’s release date is approaching quickly. The film will be released on June 29th. In such condition, Karthik is going above and beyond to connect with as many people as possible through his film.

Kartik Aryan Travels in Economy Class

Kartik was recently spotted flying in Indigo’s economy class. People were pleased to see him in their midst. Before the actor even arrived in Mumbai, the video of the flight became viral. The actor’s video was published on Viral Bhayani’s account.

Kiara Advani also arrived at Mumbai airport about the same time, however she is not visible in the footage. It is evident from this that she did not traveled in economy class but Viral Bhayani tweeted Kartik’s video with the description, ‘Is this for Real!!!’ Kartik Aaryan had a good time in the economy cabin of an Indigo flight today, and the passengers must have been lucky.

Watch video;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Users Troll kartik Aaryan for traveling in economy class

Some have praised Karthik Aryan’s trip in economy class, while others have dismissed it as a publicity gimmick. There have been numerous comments on the video. “Yes it is real because the new movie is probably about to come out,” one user said. “At the time of promotions, one becomes very humble,” another person wrote. ‘Now the common man will show off in order to make the movie a success.’

Some fans supported kartik

At the same time, some individuals have spoken nice things about Karthik. “After all, he is also a citizen,” one person said. Another person stated, “Celebrities want to live normal lives in India, but the media doesn’t want them to.”