Newbie Mommy Dipika Kakar Dances With 1-Month-Old Son, Shares Glimpse From Bedroom!

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim is the most remarkable and loved couple in the world of Indian entertainment. The couple recently embraced parenthood after they welcomed their baby boy on June 21, 2023. They both decided to name their son, Ruhaan. The doting parents have been keeping their fans updated with adorable glimpses from their parenthood. Recently Dipika won hearts with her ecstatic dance moment with son, Ruhaan. Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram and dropped an adorable video of her wife, Dipika Kakar dancing her heart out with the little one, Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar happily dances with son, Ruhaan

Doting father, Shoaib Ibrahim took to his Instagram handle and dropped a cutesy video. The clip featured his wife happily dancing with her one-month-old son, Ruhaan. Dipika was seen adorably dancing in her bedroom on a melodious song.

Although the cute little one was not completely visible, yet we could spot Ruhaan’s tiny hand which melted our hearts. Dipika was seen making soft dance steps while also holding his munchkin, Ruhaan’s hand. The Television actress looked comfy in casuals which included a printed yellow kurta and a white dupatta.

When Shoaib Ibrahim revealed his munchkin peed on his phone

Shoaib Ibrahim in one his YouTube vlogs shared some unheard anecdotes from his fatherhood journey. The actor revealed a humorous incident about his one-month-old son, Ruhaan. He mentioned that the cute kid peed on his phone two days back. Hearing this from husband, Dipika Kakar smilingly stated: “Bilkul mera beta hai sabse pehle jo kiya hai phone pe kiya hai.”

When Dipika Kakar faced pregnancy complications

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar had a premature delivery and her family and friends were concerned about the baby’s health. Well, it must have happened due to the pregnancy complications she faced during the third trimester.

Dipika had faced issues in sleeping during night. The actress was even unable to change her sleeping positions. However, she shared that her body finds rests in the early morning hours.

“I have been going through this issue throughout the pregnancy, but now it has become more troublesome. I am just not able to sleep at night. Even when I try to sleep at night after turning off the TV, nothing helps. I end up sleeping at 5 am, and then I wake up at 7 am for Shoaib, and I get hungry. I have no-sugar tea, and then I sleep at 10-11 am in the morning to complete my sleep.”