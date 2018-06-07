Bollywood’s bombshell and former Femina Miss India 2002 Neha Dhupia got married to actor and model Angad Bedi on May 10, 2018. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Delhi with close friends and family in a gurudwara.

The duo had been good friends since a long time before they decided to tie the knot. They had kept their relationship hidden from the prying eyes of media and public for some time. No one except for family and close friends from Bollywood knew that Neha and Angad were in a relationship.

The news of their wedding came as a surprise to many. Soon the social media was filled with best wishes and blessings flowing from all over the world from fans and Bollywood celebrities.

Neha Dhupia had revealed in an interview to Bombay Times that Karan Johar was the only one from the industry to know about their wedding plan. Karan Johar had announced on Twitter and wrote, “My darling and most special friend, Neha Dhupia, who l love and adore dearly is married to the gentleman and talented, Angad Bedi. Here’s wishing them decades of unconditional love.”

The lovely couple has been married for almost a month now and threw a party for their friends from industry in Mumbai last night. Although it was a casual affair, many known and popular faces were seen at the bash. Neha’s close friend Karan Johar was there to congratulate the newlyweds. Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha and Yuvraj Singh were also spotted at their residence.

Check out the exclusive pictures:

Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha

#diamirza at @nehadhupia wedding dinner A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jun 6, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

Soha Ali Khan with Kunal Kemmu

Karan Johar at the dinner party

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh came to congratulate close friend Angad Bedi