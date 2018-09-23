Share

The Eastern Eye’s second sexiest Asian woman, Nia Sharma is on a roll. She has got critical acclaim for her role in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted and as also made a comeback to TV recently with daily soap Ishq Mein Mar Jawan. As all of us are always excited to know about the personal lives of our favourite celebrities and especially about their relationship status, we have an update on Nia’s personal life as well.

It all happened when Nia, who is quite active on her social media platforms tried that ‘ask me a question’ activity on her Instagram account. In the session, a fan asked why Nia Sharma was single despite being “so sexy”. She then responded with, “Who told you I’m single?”. Without giving anything else away, Nia left the subject there but this has surely set tongues wagging.

The Q&A session was full of hilarious replies. Here are some of the answers:

The lady had expressed her thoughts about love, marriage and dating a year back in an interview. “Seriously, I am surprised that I am not dating anyone. Now, in fact, is the time when I should be [dating]. I would love to meet a guy without the goal of marriage or a serious affair in mind. I am open to dating someone, but the guy should be good-looking, handsome and chilled out,” she had told HT.

Nia Sharma is always in the news for one reason or the other. Recently, Nia Sharma was trolled for wearing a white transparent dress. When asked about it, she was quoted as saying, “I can’t not wear something because the trolls don’t like it. If they felt that the dress was not appropriate, tough luck! And this is not the first time I have been trolled for my red-carpet look. I have more important things to do than pay heed to the trolls. I have always experimented with my style and colours. In fact, I love the funky me, at times.”

We are eagerly waiting to know who that lucky guy in Nia’s life is!