Nia Sharma is one of the hottest beauties in the telly screen and has even been declared the sexiest Asian by some magazines. The dusky actress is loved for her roles and the smothering body. However, like every other person, she has also faced criticism, judgement, and comments on her dusky skin tones. Now that everyone is protesting for the blacks and trending #blacklivesmatter, Nia Sharma has come out in support bit with a unique take.

Nia took to the twitter and shared a comment of the a netizen on her Instagram. Naagin 4 actress wrote, “Paradoxically Perfect!.” The post soon went viral and a lot of fellow actors and her fans some overwhelming support to her tweet. Nakuul Mehta reacted to the post saying, “class👏” where as Tina Datta said,”Oh so true🙏”. We also noticed many girls coming ahead and talking about being rejected due to colour.

Also read: Hardik Pandya Marries Natasa Stankovic Amidst Lockdown, Announces Wife’s Pregnancy

And Nia who herself has a dusky complexion had some amazing replies for them. One of the user named dimy_dipika wrote, “True…I have been rejected by many candidates because of my skin complexion 😥😢Now I have decided it’s better to stay single rather then rejection…Bohu to main bhi banaa chahti hoon. To which Nia replied, “that’s not rejection my friend that’s called getting rid of dumb and dumbers. You’re safe! Where as another user named _gulia.12 write, “Sometimes it feels like being dusky is a crime or my fault, but I love my skin tone and I have accepted it,❤” and Nia also second her thought by writing, “I love mine too❤”.

Also read: Nia Sharma Gave An Epic Response To The Trollers Who Called Her Ugly