Nia Sharma is someone who never shies away from flaunting her stunning body. She has pulled-off many bold and risky outfits in past with utmost grace and style. Though she did get trolled many times for her unique sartorial fashion choices, it never dampened her spirits and her confidence. Whenever there is a social event, Nia Manages to grab attention and turn heads with her stunning dresses and gowns.

In the recently held Gold Awards 2018, Nia walked in the event wearing a sheer white gown. What grabbed our attention was the sexy neckline of her gown which flaunted her cleavage just perfectly. It had a sultry twist with a princess look. The choker-style detailing on the neck and similar studded stones on her arms added more to her charm. Her hair was in a messy bun and she paired her pristine white gown with hot pink heels.

All in all, she looked ravishing in this ensemble. But the netizens had a different opinion. Nia got trolled mercilessly when she put her picture on Instagram. She got called vulgar names and received a lot of flak for her fashion choice.

While many people praised her, there were some who were downright rude and mean.

When asked about her outfit, the actress said, “There was a lot of theatre and drama to the outfit. Red carpets call for some drama and when you get the chance, seize the day.” She further added, “I can’t go for the usual run-of-the-mill outfits. If I wear a regular-looking ensemble and look pretty, I feel it isn’t enough. When you walk the red-carpet, you need to step it up. I believe a girl is never overdressed”

Talking further about how many actresses like Deepika Padukone have worn such outfits, Nia concluded, “I loved wearing the outfit. Many actresses have already worn such an outfit in the past in different styles and colours. I work on all my outfits with designer Shahid Amir. It felt great that so many of my contemporaries complimented me on ensemble and said ‘it looked like someone had arrived at the red carpet’.”

On the work front, Nia will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s next flick which is yet to be titled. She was last seen in a web series called ‘Twisted’ and will also star in ‘Twisted 2’. She has also worked on the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.