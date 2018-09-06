Share

Bollywood’s ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been the talk of the town. Currently, the lovebirds are enjoying their time together in the US and it’s the paps who are the happiest clicking them. Nick Jonas dated many girls before finally proposing Priyanka Chopra and one of them is Olivia Culpo. Olivia is an American model-actress, and winner of Miss Universe 2012 pageant.

Olivia Culpo was Nick Jonas’ one of the most serious public girlfriends. The two dated for nearly two years and then had a split in 2015. It was also reported that Nick had “treated her badly when they broke up”. Recently, Nick’s ex-flame Olivia was questioned about Nick’s love life.

People.com reported Olivia as saying, “I think that any time, anybody can find love, especially in this industry – because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out. So I am happy for him. I wish everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean I would not wish that for him.”

In 2015, Nick also wished ex-muse, Olivia, a great life ahead. In an interview, Nick said “She’s an amazing person. We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months, and I wish the best to her for the future, but it’s tough.”

Earlier, both Nick and Olivia were upset that things didn’t work out between them like they wanted to. In an interview with ET in 2015, Nick had shared, “It’s very tough and we had a beautiful two years together and [I have] nothing but love and respect for her. But it’s always hard and my thing now is focusing on my work and staying as busy as I can, as creative as I can be. These are the times you’ve just got to dive in and get lost in your work and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Talking about the present, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas haven’t announced a wedding date yet. The two are reportedly getting married next year.