Nick Jonas Has Turned Complete Punjabi After Marrying Priyanka ,Watch Him Shake A Leg On Kalank Song First Class

It is rightly said that true love is hard to find. But once you’ve met him or her, your life is no less than a fairytale and the celebrities who are living this fairytale fantasy life are Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the couple who rules the hearts worldwide. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have cultural and a huge age difference, still, the two decided to be together and enjoy every moment of their life with each other by their side. It’s been almost one year and the couple is still going strong. The amount of love and warmth they share is enviable.

Actor, Priyanka Chopra who was currently seen promoting her film “Sky Is Pink” has said that her husband is a complete Punjabi and he listens to Punjabi songs before going to bed, and also before going to bed. She told Bombay Times in an interview, “He is a complete Punjabi! He listens to Bollywood music before going on stage. He keeps listening to music on a Hindi radio channel. He calls it his ‘hype music’. His dressing room has Bollywood music playing all the time. He just fell in love with India right from the time he visited the country.”

As proof, Nick took to Instagram on Friday and shared a couple of videos shaking a leg on Kalang song “First Class”. He captioned the video as “Showtime” presumably from before one of the Jonas Brothers’ recent performances. Take a look:

At Nick’s birthday party, videos of him dancing with Priyanka to De De Pyar De went crazy viral. And in an Instagram live Q&A session, the singer had once revealed that his favourite Bollywood songs are Desi Girl from Dostana which was picturised on Priyanka and Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra said she feels that she is married to someone who is more like her father. She was quoted as saying, “I can only relate to what I saw with my parents’ marriage. That was a marriage of equals, there was a lot of mutual respect and admiration. Nick and I have that too. He is the most considerate man I’ve ever met. In everything he does, Nick puts me first. It’s wonderful to wake up every day and know that there is this person who thinks about you even before you think about yourself. That’s eventually what you want, someone who loves you like a hug. The more I get to know him, yes. I feel I have married someone who is my dad’s chhavi (Shadow). Not just the music, they are both very stable, solid, rooted and dependable.”

In a chat session with Anupama Chopra, Priyanka had once shared, “The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he’s been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. So that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him.”

In another interview, Nick had revealed why he felt Priyanka was the one for him, “So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I’m excited to start our life together.”

Priyanka and Nick never fail to give us goals. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments section below.